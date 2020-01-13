Utah PTA endorses referendum on tax reform

Utah state tax forms. January 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Parent Teacher Association, one of the state’s largest education advocacy groups, is joining the opposition to the legislature’s massive tax bill.

According to a report from Fox13Now, the Utah PTA released a statement Saturday saying that its board voted to support signature-gathering efforts for a referendum on the tax bill. That could mean a small army of people out gathering signatures for the referendum to qualify for a November vote.

“When there is a threat to the funding Utah schools will receive, and therefore a threat to the future of our children, we are compelled to action,” the group said in the statement.

“It is Utah PTA’s position that the tax reform legislation that was recently approved by Utah’s Legislature in a special session is a threat to the long-term funding of education in Utah. It cuts Utah’s funding source for education and places an untenable burden on Utah’s most vulnerable populations, including families with children who are already going hungry without adequate means to purchase food.”

The group said it fully supports the constitutional earmark on the income tax for education.

“We also support a robust political system that values the desires of Utah’s citizens and allows the means to suspend the new tax bill and put it forward to a vote of the people,” Utah PTA said.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station