Officials arrest Hurricane man after high-speed pursuit

Hurricane City Police vehicle, Hurricane, Utah, June 7, 2019 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officials arrested a Hurricane man after he led them on a high-speed pursuit Friday, reaching speeds of almost 100 miles per hour on city streets.

Hurricane City Police arrested 18-year-old Kelly Savage Moore, Jr. on three third-degree felony charges after Moore allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit through city streets.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, an officer was following up on an incident involved that occurred at Ace Hardware on Friday and attempted to stop the Nissan passenger car that he had observed Moore get into. When the officer turned on his lights and made the attempt to stop the car, the Nissan fled.

The vehicle’s owner contacted police and reported that his car had been taken without his permission, and although he wasn’t completely sure who had his car, he mentioned that Moore could be the individual in possession of the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle made the decision to report his car as stolen.

A short time later, on Friday afternoon, the owner of the vehicle contacted police again to report that he had found his car and was attempting to get it back, following the driver. The owner relayed his location to police

A Hurricane police sergeant was able to locate the vehicle using the owner’s directions and attempted a traffic stop, however the driver of the stolen vehicle did not stop and decided to flee. Police pursued the vehicle at high rates of speed, according to the report, as the driver disobeyed active lights and sirens. Another officer attempted to turn on to Dixie Springs Road at its intersection with Sand Hollow Road, observing the stolen vehicle exit the roadway into desert landscape before re-entering on Dixie Springs Road with its rear tires blown. The driver of the vehicle turned into a Dixie Springs neighborhood before returning to and traveling west on Dixie Springs Road. Deputies attempted to deploy tire spikes to end the pursuit, however the driver swerved and continued west. During a second attempt, the vehicle hit the spikes and spun across the roadway before coming to a stop facing officers. The driver of the vehicle, who police acknowledge as the only occupant, exited the car. Officers identified Moore to be the driver and placed him under arrest. Moore allegedly told police the car belonged to a friend of his and he was not clear if he had permission to take the car. Officers reported that Moore admitted to running from an earlier attempt to stop the vehicle at Ace Hardware earlier in the day. Moore did not have a valid driver’s license but did have a learner’s permit. Moore was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility, where he was booked on two third-degree felony charges of failure to stop or respond at command of police and another third degree felony count of unlawful control of a vehicle over 24 hours. Officers also issued Moore a citation for a learner’s permit violation. Officers have applied for Moore to be placed under continued detention while awaiting court dates as they believe he constitutes a substantial danger to the community or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court.

