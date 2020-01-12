Missing Santa Clara teen found safe

Police were searching for missing teen Ethan Allan Fay, but he has been found safe. | Photo courtesy of Christian Warmsley, St. George News

Update 5:15 p.m. The missing teen has been found safe.

ST. GEORGE — Police have located a teen who was reported missing Sunday morning.

The family said they wish to express their profound appreciation for the community’s response in helping find him.

Parents had reported to investigators that 15-year-old Ethan Allan Fay was last seen near his home in Santa Clara around midnight.

Friends of the family told St. George News he was out with a friend around 11:45 p.m. When the friend started to head home, Ethan told him he would be doing the same and cut through a park near the Harmon’s grocery store in Santa Clara on his way home.

Police searched an area stretching from Santa Clara to Hurricane before finding him and returning him safely to family Sunday afternoon.

Editor’s note: Multiple family members of the boy report that information previously provided to St. George News by a private investigator about dysfunctional family life and drug use is inaccurate, and that information has been retracted.

St. George News weekend editor Chris Reed contributed to this report.

