Family, officials search for missing Santa Clara teen

Police are searching for missing teen Ethan Allan Fay, who was last seen around midnight in Santa Clara. | Photo courtesy of Christian Warmsley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for a missing teen who his parents say was not in the home when they woke up Sunday morning.

Parents say 15-year-old Ethan Allan Fay was last seen near his home in Santa Clara around midnight.

Friends of the family told St. George News he was with a friend around 11:45 p.m. wearing a navy sweatshirt and black pants. When his friend started to head home, Fay told him he would be doing the same and cut through a park near the Harmon’s in Santa Clara on his way home.

Fay is a student at Snow Canyon Middle School. He is 5’9″ tall and has blonde hair. Family friend Nonie Klingonsmith said friends and family believe this is a missing persons case and not necessarily a runaway teenager.

“He wouldn’t run away that far,” she said. “I think at 15, he would at least tell his friends. He hasn’t reached out to anybody.”

Private investigator Christian Warmsley told St. George News there had been an argument between parents and Fay the last night he was seen, resulting in Fay’s electronics being confiscated.

When Fay’s parents woke up the next morning, they discovered Fay was missing from the home, Warmsley said. Because the family does not have surveillance around the house, they are unsure of which direction Fay might have gone.

Warmsley said although Fay has experimented with drugs in the past, he is not known to have been regularly using, possessing or selling drugs.

However, Fay may be struggling with depression as he lives in what is classified as a dysfunctional home due to the rocky relationship he has with his father, Warmsley said.

Police are searching from Santa Clara to Hurricane as Fay has a number of friends across the Southern Utah valley.

Teams are searching potential places where runaway teenagers have been located in the past and will begin visiting the homes of Fay’s friends once they have confirmation he is not at his girlfriend’s home.

