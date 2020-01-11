Portions of Skyline Drive in St. George closed Sunday

January 11, 2020
ST. GEORGE — Maintenance work by the St. George Streets Division will mean some motorists will face detours near the Dixie Sugarloaf on Sunday.

A map shows the area affected by a street closure from 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday, January 12, 2020. | Photo by Google Maps, St. George News

The St. George Police Department said Skyline Drive between Red Hills Parkway and Hope Street will be closed on Sunday, January 12 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to the police, the streets division will be doing maintenance on the traffic signal at the corner of Red Hills and Skyline and Red Hills.

