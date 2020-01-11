Portions of Skyline Drive in St. George closed Sunday

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Maintenance work by the St. George Streets Division will mean some motorists will face detours near the Dixie Sugarloaf on Sunday.

The St. George Police Department said Skyline Drive between Red Hills Parkway and Hope Street will be closed on Sunday, January 12 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to the police, the streets division will be doing maintenance on the traffic signal at the corner of Red Hills and Skyline and Red Hills.

