Patsy Ruth Lowther

January 23, 1937 — 2019

Patsy Lowther was born on Jan. 23, 1937, in Pampa, Texas as the only child to Orby Clarence Melton and Vivian Allen Russell Melton. She moved to Southern California with her parents when she was six years old. It was while in California, that she discovered her love for dance and after years of training became a professional dance teacher.

It was also in California that she met her life-long love, Ralph Herbert Lowther, whom she married on Dec. 20, 1955. Their union was later solemnized on March 20, 1984, in the St. George LDS Temple. From their union came their daughter, Cathleen Sue Eldridge and Kenneth Ray Lowther (Laura). Together they have six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Patsy is survived by her loving husband, Ralph; her children Cathy and Kenneth; her grandchildren: Christopher Hill (Della), Jeramy Lowther (Nicole), Mindy Hardy (Patrick), Allie Lowther and Sarah Judd (Braden); her great-grandchildren include Christopher Hill, Mark Hill, Elizabeth Lowther, Ethan Lowther, Conner Hardy, Hayden Hardy, Lillianna hardy, Addylena Hardy and Winry Judd.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Jennifer and son-in-law William Eldridge.

Patsy was laid to rest in the Ivins City Cemetery, Ivins, Utah on Jan. 3, 2020.

