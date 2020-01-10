More Utah grocery store chains open their doors to signature gathering for the tax referendum

Harmons Grocery store, 1189 East, 700 S., St. George, Utah, May 6, 2014 | Photo by Drew Allred, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Associated Food Stores has become the latest to allow signature-gathering for a referendum challenging the Utah State Legislature’s tax overhaul bill.

Associated Food Stores told FOX 13 it had no position on the legislation itself, but would allow referendum supporters to use some of its stores to gather signatures to qualify for the ballot, if asked.

“As Associated Retail Operations (Macey’s, Dan’s, Lin’s, Fresh Market and Dick’s Market), we do not have an official position on the tax reform package,” the company said in a statement to FOX 13. “We feel citizens, if they want, can have their voices heard on this matter and that is why, if asked, we’re allowing the collection of signatures in our stores.”

On Thursday, Harmons Grocery came out in support of the tax referendum and announced it would open all of its stores across the state for signature-gathering efforts. Harmons said it specifically objected to the food tax hike in the tax reform package. It raises the cost of the sales tax on groceries from 1.75% to 4.85%.

In an interview with FOX 13 on Friday, Harmons President & CEO Dean Peterson said the company did not lobby on the bill when it was before the legislature, but is taking a stand now.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station