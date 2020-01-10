Hiker airlifted after 30-foot fall in restricted area of Snow Canyon State Park

ST. GEORGE — A hiker had to be airlifted for medical treatment out of the hills above Snow Canyon State Park Friday afternoon after she fell approximately 30 feet during a hike away from a designated hiking trail.

First responders said a female in her 20s had hiked ahead to scout a path after being part of a group of three to four in the hills behind a campground in Snow Canyon. At some point around 5 p.m., she lost her footing.

Ivins City EMS Services, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, Snow Canyon State Park rangers and Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded and the decision was made to have Intermountain Life Flight chopper in to remove the fall victim for treatment.

“Medically, we’re concerned. So we called in Life Fight and they’re going to fly her out instead of just bringing her off the face,” Sgt. Darrell Cashin, who oversees Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, said.

Even though the victim wasn’t hiking in a designated hiking area, Cashin wasn’t quick to place too much blame on her.

“Sometimes, accidents just happen. Obviously her going out by herself to scout probably wasn’t the best idea. It’s always good to have someone else there,” Cashin said. “But you know, sometimes … a rock breaks loose. I’m not going to criticize.”

The condition of the victim after she was airlifted is unknown.

Cashin said the hiker complained of being cold and had signs of hypothermia. Cashin warned that even if the conditions are warm and sunny at the start of a hike, it’s important to be prepared for when the sun heads to the horizon.

“When the sun was up it wasn’t too bad out here,” Cashin said. “Now it’s down and it’s very cold.”

St. George News reporter HOLLIE REINA contributed to this report.

