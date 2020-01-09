July 31, 1938 — January 8, 2020

Paul LeRoy Hopkins, age 81, passed away at his home in St. George, Utah to the loving arms of his heavenly father on Jan. 8, 2020.

He was born on July 31, 1938, in Provo, Utah to Virl LeRoy Hopkins and Ida “Bernese” Russon Hopkins. He was their only child.

Paul is survived by his wife, Kathleen, three children: Charlene (Tim) Kelly of St. George Utah, Michael D. (Patti) Hopkins of West Jordon, Utah, Susan Hopkins of St. George, Utah and sister-in-law Darlene (Lee) Dunn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William LeRoy Hopkins; brother and sister-in-law William and Patricia Nelson and brother-in-law Norman Lee Dunn.

Paul graduated from Provo High School (1957) and Utah Vocational School (1958). He met his sweetheart, Kathleen (Kathy) Dunn while attending High School. They were married in the Manti, LDS Temple on July 29, 1960.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and especially enjoyed all the families he faithfully visited as their home teacher over the years.

He loved his four children in such a deep quiet way. He loved the years when he spent time on family outings when they were young and enjoyed all the family gatherings as they grew up, especially as grandchildren and great-grandchildren joined the family.

He was a loving devoted father and a “never-stop working man.” He worked for Backman Factory in Provo as a welder for a few years before he was employed for Geneva Steel in Orem, where he retired after 30 years. For the next six years, he worked as a security guard in Seattle, Washington and Atlanta, Georgia. When they moved to St. George, he worked full time as a courier for over 20 years until he had to quit due to his health at the age of 80.

At Paul’s request, there will be no viewing, a short memorial will be held on Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Sunset 2nd ward Chapel, 82 N. Dixie Drive St. George.