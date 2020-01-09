Jola Wind Holler

August 2, 1944 — January 7, 2020

Jola Holler was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Delta Utah and was suddenly taken from us on Jan. 7, 2020, due to a broken heart. Jola’s parents, Harold and Thora Wind were excited to welcome a new baby to their family, minutes after HE was born Dr. Bird announced another baby was making a surprise, and that’s when Jola was welcomed into the world by her parents and siblings; Thora May Wright, Bruce Little, Harry Wind, Kay Wind and her twin Jerry Wind. Jola was always so proud to be a twin and was always proud of her twin brother, who they both say, “He got the brains, she got the beauty” and what a beautiful person Jola was.

Jola grew up in Wendover Utah. where her parents owned a grocery store. Jola always had a lot of good stories about her youth and childhood. Many of those stories consisted of tormenting her twin brother Jerry. Jola always talked about how great her childhood was and enjoyed returning to Wendover for the town reunions. When it came time for high school Jola’s parents bought a house in Grantsville so the kids could attend school. She was a Grantsville “Cowboy” where she loved being a cheerleader.

While attending school in Grantsville she met Tom Warr. Shortly after high school they were married and had six children together, Debbie (Chuck) Gillihan, Lacey Warr, Julie Warr, Kerry Warr (Luke) Hutchinson, Monty (Whitney) Warr, Kristy (Logan) Murphy. Shortly after Tom and Jola were married they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada so Tom could pursue a career as a firefighter. Mom had a lot of stories to tell about wild horse roundups, rodeo’s, and delivering a baby horse while in her pajamas.

Tom and Jola later divorced. In 1983 Jola met her eternal sweetheart Jim Holler. They were married in 1984 and Jola gained three step-children, Jimmy Holler (deceased), Ernie Holler (Kansas City, Missouri), and Janet Queeney (Las Vegas, Nevada).

In 1990 Jim and Jola moved to Hurricane Utah to be closer to Jola’s parents. They owned JJ’s Frostop and mom enjoyed this immensely. She loved visiting with the customers and getting to know people. Jola gained many bonus children that worked for her at the Frostop. You weren’t just an employee to Jola, you were family, and how she loved her Frostop family.

Jola was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many church callings throughout her life but she loved the callings with the youth the most. We know mom had a strong testimony of the gospel and the plan of salvation brings us much comfort in knowing she has returned to her sweetheart Jim, who passed away only three months ago. Mom just couldn’t go on without him.

Jola enjoyed serving on the Peach Days committee for many years. Peach Days isn’t just another event to her, it was a national holiday. She loved being in the parade and would save all of her candy that she had to throw until she got to her family and would throw it all to them.

Jola’s family was her pride and joy. Never a day would go by that she didn’t tell someone how much she loved her family and how blessed she was. Jola had such a big heart and we aren’t sure how that big of a heart could fit in her little 5’ body. We guess she was just all heart. With such a big heart she had a lot of love to give to her 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who all adored her more than can be expressed. Mom/Grandma supported and cheered on all of her children and grandchildren in all they did.

After Jim and Jola “retired” and sold JJ’s Frostop she got a job as a library aide at Hurricane Middle School. She has worked there for 15 years and loved interacting with the students, faculty and staff. She loved calling her grandchildren to the library to embarrass them by saying “your grandma wants to see you in the library” and give them a hug and candy. We suspect she even wrote a few “excused” notes when they missed a class.

Jola was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who is leaving a huge hole in our hearts. Mom, we are trying to figure out how to go on without you. A mother teaches her children everything in life except how to live without her. Thank you for the love you have always shown to us. We will miss you until we meet again.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the North Chapel 155 E. 1050 North Hurricane Utah. with a viewing prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.