Ask a Local Expert: What are the top 5 questions to ask when considering hospice care providers?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — One of the questions the staff at Spilsbury Mortuary often receives as they are serving Southern Utah families is “What is the best way to find a hospice provider?”

For those trying to find hospice care for the first time, it is important to find a company that will work best to serve their loved ones and their family, says Ryan Randall, funeral director for Spilsbury Mortuary.

Since many hospice companies offer informational meetings for patients and families, Randall said there are a few questions that should be considered, from researching the individual companies’ reputations to asking about their accreditation, certifications and extra services.

“Southern Utah has several local hospice companies,” Randall said, “and the goal is to match you and your loved one with the right hospice provider for your situation.”

During the process of weighing out possible providers for a loved one, it is important to take the time to be thorough and be solely focused on the quality of life and how to keep that level maintained for loved ones as long as possible.

Not all providers are the same, and it is vital to understand each of their differences and the services they offer before making any long-term decisions. Randall said that grief therapists and social workers can also be a great resource for families with loved ones in hospice.

“Choosing a hospice organization that fits your loved one and your family is such an important step. Quality of care is your main objective when choosing the hospice company that fits your family,” he said. “Our goal is to make the process easier for the families of Southern Utah.”

