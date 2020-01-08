Dixie State University to offer new hospitality certification programs

Dixie State University, St. George, Utah, April 6, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In response to the growing needs of the local tourism industry, Dixie State University’s Community and Continuing Education Department is launching several short-term training programs in the hospitality and tourism field this month.

“The DSU Hospitality and Tourism Certification program is a partnership with the local industry to improve the knowledge and skills of the workforce in Southern Utah,” DSU Associate Provost Nancy Hauck said in a press release. “We are excited to launch this DSU Continuing Education program that will provide job-specific education for the hospitality and tourism sector of our community.”

These programs will be available at the St. George campus on Jan. 23 from 5-9 p.m. and Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, classes will be available via interactive video conferencing at the DSU Hurricane and Kanab centers.

The first program, Guest Service Gold, is an industry certification program provided by the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute. Guest Service Gold trains students on seven key elements to strengthen their ability to overcome hospitality challenges and provide excellent service, according to the release. Students who complete the Guest Service Gold certification can move forward with higher-level certifications which focus on the positions of restaurant server, front desk representative and guest room attendant.

Program instructors Julie Davies and Breanne Ellis both have extensive experience in hospitality management. Davies has taught more than 30 courses, a dozen seminar topics and has taught courses in hospitality management and commercial recreation degree programs at five universities. Ellis has also taught courses and seminars at several universities including the University of Utah, Drake University, University of Nevada – Las Vegas and Skagit Valley College.

“We look forward to working with area hotels, restaurants and other key organizations as we build these training programs to make sure we are catering to their needs,” Tyson Pulsipher, director of Community and Continuing Education, said in the release. “ We want to help prepare our workforce to excel in this industry.”

Additional programs and certifications will be developed in the future with input from industry partners to ensure training meets the need of local businesses and organizations. Additional dates for these programs will be added throughout 2020.

The fee to register for the programs is $95 and registration can be completed online at ce.dixie.edu or by calling 435-652-7675.

