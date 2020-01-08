‘We’re creating relationships’; the team at Red Rock Companies is passionate about taking care of Southern Utah

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Eight years ago, three Southern Utah community members had a dream of bringing together an all-inclusive company for property management, vacation rentals and real estate brokerage. Guided by a desire to better serve the area, Red Rock Companies was born.

In the years since, Red Rock has grown to a team of over 170 elite agents and 30 real estate brokers, and they manage over 500 residential properties and 150 nightly rentals across Washington County.

CEO Matt Curtis told St. George News they are passionate about taking care of everyone — owners and tenants. They strive to be the industry leader as the most trusted real estate brand in Southern Utah.

“We love Southern Utah,” Curtis said, adding that when it comes to vacation rentals, it’s all about helping make great memories. “We love to have people come and stay with us from all over the world. At Red Rock Vacation Rentals, our team handles all of your travel needs.”

Their vacation team makes all of their guests feel like VIPs, helping them to not only find the perfect place to fit their individual needs but also to discover all the amazing things to do in the area. St. George has world-class resorts and amenities, Curtis said, and with Snow Canyon State Park and Zion National Park nearby, there are dozens of opportunities for biking, hiking, sight-seeing and swimming.

Red Rock Vacation Rentals has over 150 beautiful rentals in Southern Utah, ranging from smaller one-bedroom accommodations to beautiful homes that can sleep over 25 people.

“Our goal for all of our guests, while they’re traveling with friends and family, is to make sure they have a great time, put all their stress and issues away and enjoy their stay with us,” Curtis said. “Come stay with us at one of our many vacation rentals. We are sure you will enjoy.”

Curtis’ partner and Red Rock Companies CFO Adam Legg said when Red Rock came about, in addition to vacation rentals, they also saw a great need in the market for a full-service management company, and they formed Red Rock Property Management to fill the void.

“We are passionate about serving others and making sure our clients are taken care of. That’s what sets us apart, and that’s what makes us the best,” Legg said, adding that their services are very extensive. “We do quarterly inspections on your property. Our screening process is very in-depth, and we try to place the best tenants in your home for you to alleviate all of the stresses associated with property management.”

Their No. 1 goal is to place the best tenants in your home as possible, he said.

Allen Holland, president and principal broker of Red Rock Real Estate, said they operate the No. 1 real estate firm in Southern Utah because they have the best technology and the best agents who really know the area. Whether you are buying or selling, Holland said they are ready to help.

“Everybody is at the top of our priority list,” he said. “To me, its not about how much money we can make, it’s about what we can create for our community — what we can create for every individual. For families moving to Southern Utah, we are here to help you every step of the way.”

Purchasing a home is one of the largest investments a person can make, and at Red Rock Real Estate, they want to make sure their clients capitalize on it and have a great experience.

“I love to build relationships,” Holland said. “That’s what I do every single day. … We’re not just selling real estate, we’re creating relationships that are going to last a lifetime.”

For more information on any of the Red Rock Companies, see the resources section below.

Resources

