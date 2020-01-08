TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

January 8, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | January 10 – January 12

Art                        

Education/enlightenment            

Entertainment                            

  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST  | The Headliners | Admission: Various | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Led Zepagain | Admission: Various | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, all day | St. George 158th Anniversary | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Improv Dixie | Admission: $10-40 | Location: 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.

Family                            

Foods/vendors/charity        

Music                    

Nightlife/social                  

Outdoor/active/sporting            

  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | 2nd Annual Birthday Bash | Admission: Free | Location: RevvFitness LLC, 75 N. 200 West, Suite 2, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. | Mats and Mimosas- FREE Yoga! | Admission: Free | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 1:30 p.m. | Cacao Ceremony & Ecstatic Dance | Admission: Free | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.

