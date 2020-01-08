TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | January 10 – January 12
Art
- Thursday, 9 a.m., through Saturday, 5 a.m. | Handi Quilter Truck Event | Admission: Free | Location: Sewing & Quilting Center, 779 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Expressions of a Creative Life: A Retrospective of Art by Barry Scharf | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Duo Gallery Show at the DiFiore Center | Admission: Free | Location: Difiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | “SMALLS” A Featured Exhibit of Watercolors at Gallery 35 | Admission: Free | Location: Difiore Center for the Arts, 35 Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: $18 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method | Admission: $110 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at The Office Lounge | Admission: $35 | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m. to noon | Selling to the Government Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Friday, 1 p.m., through Saturday, 6 a.m. | Lasting Connection Workshop for Couples | Admission: $395 | Location: Building a Lasting Connection.
- Friday, 6 p.m., through Saturday, 4 p.m. | Goals & Intentions 2 Day Workshop | Admission: $98 | Location: St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m., through Saturday, 1:30 p.m. | Cedar City Organ Workshop 2020 | Admission: Free | Location: 85 N. 600 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Southern Utah Doula Intensive | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 1332 N. 625 West, No. 2, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | U.S. National or U.S. Citizen? | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. | Creation Days | Admission: Free | Location: Valley of Grace Church, 380 E. 3090 South, Washington.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | The Headliners | Admission: Various | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Led Zepagain | Admission: Various | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, all day | St. George 158th Anniversary | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Improv Dixie | Admission: $10-40 | Location: 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
Family
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Heritage Day Reception/Tours | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Volunteer at SUMA! | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | IMAGINARIUM- The Magician Jonah LaVelle | Admission: $10-15 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9-11:59 p.m. | Cosmic Bowling Friday & Saturday Nights at Cedar Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 6 p.m. | St. George Streetfest Presents: MALLFEST | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: 245 W. 200 North, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Stone Company Live for ICAMA in Cedar City | Admission: Free | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | The Lee Family at the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. PST | Sonora Dinamita with DJ Fuego | Admission: $30 | Location: Envy, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Wayne Shute at the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Charlie Kessner | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | River House Band | Admission: Free | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Live Music W/ JACKSON REPUBLIC | Admission: No cover | Location: 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 8-ball Pool Tournament | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m., through Sunday, 5 p.m. PST | The Blue Skies Boogie and Skyphoria Film Festival | Admission: Various | Location: Skydive Mesquite, 1200 Kitty Hawk Drive, Mesquite.
- Friday, 7:15 p.m. | Be Open House | Admission: Free | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Ladies Night with DJ AMB & DJ Gud n Plenty! | Admission: Free | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | 2nd Annual Birthday Bash | Admission: Free | Location: RevvFitness LLC, 75 N. 200 West, Suite 2, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. | Mats and Mimosas- FREE Yoga! | Admission: Free | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 1:30 p.m. | Cacao Ceremony & Ecstatic Dance | Admission: Free | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
