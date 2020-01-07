Nicole Gwin

January 11, 1977 — January 4, 2020

We now grieve the death and celebrate the life of Nicole (Nikki) Marie Gwin, 42, of Washington, Utah. Nikki lost her extended battle with breast cancer and passed on to be with her heavenly family on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. She was born Jan. 11, 1977, in Fairfax, Virginia, the daughter of Stephen and Mary Linn Howard Gwin.

Nicole graduated from Osborne Park High in Manassas Virginia with the Class of 1995. She then studied at Utah Valley University, and after a brief hiatus for marriage and childbirth, continued her education at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, getting her BA in English with a minor in Psychology. While working for SUU as the Student Wellness Coordinator, she completed her Masters in Public Administration, graduating in 2017. In May 2017, after being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, Nikki and her son Aden moved to live with her parents in Washington, Utah to facilitate access to the medical resources for treating her disease. Even though suffering severely from her illnesses, Nikki never lost her great sense of humor. She was always the “life of the party,” and loved being with her friends and family. She and Aden loved spending time together listening to music, going to movies and especially eating out. Nikki had a strong testimony of her Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ. She participated in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially loved working with the youth and working at the Baptistry in the St. George Temple.

Nikki is survived by her son Aden M. Stone, her parents Stephen R. and Mary Linn Gwin, and her brother Sean S. Gwin.

She is preceded in death by her brother Eric Stephen Gwin, and grandparents Samuel A. and Barbara L. Howard, and Stanford W. and Marinelle Payne Gwin.

There will be viewings Friday evening 5-7 p.m., at Spilsbury Funeral Home, 110 S. Bluff St., and 11:30-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Buena Vista LDS Stake Center, 860 N. Fairway Dr., Washington, Utah. The Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Buena Vista Stake Center Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Dr.

Nikki has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Dr. Susan Love Cancer Research Foundation and/or the Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, Utah.