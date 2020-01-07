Woman taken to hospital following collision on Tabernacle Street

ST. GEORGE — A women was taken to the hospital following a traffic collision at a Tabernacle Street intersection near Dixie State University Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. St. George and Dixie State police officers and others responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 900 East and Tabernacle Street.

What responders found was a red Dodge car that had collided with a silver Mazda2.

Through what the drivers and witnesses told police, it was determined that the driver of the red Dodge was northbound on 900 East was they stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded through the intersection after checking for additional traffic, St. George Police Officer Anthony Ott said.

However, the Dodge’s driver didn’t see the westbound Mazda2, resulting in the collision.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance for examination as a precaution, Ott said.

The driver of the red Dodge was cited by police for failing to yield after a stop sign.

Both cars had to be towed from the scene.

Former St. George Mayor Dan McArthur, who was at nearby McArthur Welding on 900 East, said he heard the crash and stepped out to see what had happened. He said he’s seen crashes occur at the 900 E. Tabernacle intersection on a seemingly regular basis due to drivers not paying attention to stop signs.

