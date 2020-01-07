Woman taken to hospital following collision on Tabernacle Street

ST. GEORGE — A women was taken to the hospital following a traffic collision at a Tabernacle Street intersection near Dixie State University Tuesday afternoon.
Around 5 p.m. St. George and Dixie State police officers and others responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 900 East and Tabernacle Street.
What responders found was a red Dodge car that had collided with a silver Mazda2.
Through what the drivers and witnesses told police, it was determined that the driver of the red Dodge was northbound on 900 East was they stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded through the intersection after checking for additional traffic, St. George Police Officer Anthony Ott said.
However, the Dodge’s driver didn’t see the westbound Mazda2, resulting in the collision.
The driver of the Mazda was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance for examination as a precaution, Ott said.
The driver of the red Dodge was cited by police for failing to yield after a stop sign.
Both cars had to be towed from the scene.
Former St. George Mayor Dan McArthur, who was at nearby McArthur Welding on 900 East, said he heard the crash and stepped out to see what had happened. He said he’s seen crashes occur at the 900 E. Tabernacle intersection on a seemingly regular basis due to drivers not paying attention to stop signs.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
St. George Police officers and other first responders react to a two-vehicle crash at 900 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
St. George Police officers and other first responders react to a two-vehicle crash at 900 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
St. George Police officers and other first responders react to a two-vehicle crash at 900 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
St. George Police officers and other first responders react to a two-vehicle crash at 900 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
St. George Police officers and other first responders react to a two-vehicle crash at 900 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.