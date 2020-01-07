June 9, 1949 — 2020

Mary Granados (Gonzales) was born on June 9, 1949, to John and Virginia Gonzales of Santa Ana, California. She grew up in a large, loving family with two brothers and five sisters.

Mary was a devoted wife of 52 years to Eddie Granados. They had three children, Eddie, Heather and Stephanie. She had eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mary and Eddie lived in Santa Ana, California for over 40 years and settled in Central, Utah.

Mary enjoyed simple pleasures such as chatting with friends and family, having lunch with her sister, baking, cooking, crocheting and dancing. Mary had a special way to always make you feel welcomed and treated you like family, no matter who you were.

Mary was survived by her husband, three children, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as two brothers, five sisters, her mother and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father John Gonzales and her granddaughter Alisha Garcia.

“Pray about it, keep the faith, and God will take care of everything. Just ask the Lord for guidance and he will lead you.”- Mary Granados

Family, friends, and others whose lives Mary touched are invited to the St. George Community Church, 95 S. 800 East, St. George, Utah 84770 on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m., to reminisce and celebrate her life.

