Donna LaVonne Timmons

January 7, 2020

November 14, 1931 — January 5, 2020

Donna LaVonne Timmons, born Nov. 14, 1931, passed away peacefully Jan. 5, 2020.

Clarence E. “Tim” Timmons and Donna were married nearly 65 years, and Tim died in 2014. She leaves three children, Jerry, Fred and Rhandi, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Born in Tillamook, Oregon, Donna was always proud of her Swiss heritage from her father’s Toedtli family. Donna avidly maintained genealogical records.

Donna and Tim primarily lived in Vancouver, Washington and Redding, California. She loved lighthouses and anything pertaining to the beach, as well as gardening, cake decorating, and cross-stitch.

To the very end, she was loved by all who came in contact with her. 

At Donna’s request, there will be no service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454.

