June 8, 1949 — January 3, 2020

On Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, Randy M Erickson passed away peacefully in his home in Washington, Utah of natural causes. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying riding motorcycles, golf, NASCAR, drag racing, restoring classic cars, and hunting.

Randy was born June 8, 1949, to Marcia Erickson. He attended school in Star Valley at various schools, he had the luxury of attending the school in which his grandparents were currently teaching at. He graduated from Star Valley High School and then attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah.

He met and married the love of his life, Gloria Jean Dennis. They were married April 21, 1967, at Eldon and Graces home in Fairview, Wyoming. They had four children.

He started working at a young age to support his growing family. He worked at various jobs such as the Star Valley sawmill as a machine operator, Smoky Mountain mine in Soda Springs, Idaho as a heavy equipment operator, many years in the road construction business as a heavy equipment operator. He then moved on to the oil, gas and mining industry spending many years of his life in this field. His brilliant mind and work ethics shone through during this time as he built his own successful oilfield Safety business. Many of his policies and procedures are still used in the industry today. He left a lasting mark and impression on many people and companies within this field.

Randy is survived by his wife Gloria Jean Erickson of Washington, Utah; children: Kristin (Todd) Nicholls, Randy (Stacy) Erickson, Jennifer (Matt) Robbins, Judd Erickson; siblings: Sherry (Frank) Spencer, Jackie (Mike) Massimino, and Michael Faulhaber; and 10 grandchildren: Jordan, Jaden, Jaxon, Tyler, Mason(Joie), Lindsey, Graceann, Chesney, Kinzley and Presley.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Eldon and Grace Erickson, his mother Marcia Faulhaber, Stepfather Richard Faulhaber, and aunts and uncles Ree Erickson, Fayla Hall, LaJette Johns, Joy Erickson, Joyce Wyatt that were truly like his siblings. They all had a hand in raising him, their influences touched his life in many ways.

At Randy’s request services will be held this summer, June 13 in Star Valley, Wyoming. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, Wyoming. One of Dad’s last wishes was to have a “cold one,” in his memory. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.

