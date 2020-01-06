Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — A handful of new laws took effect in Utah with the dawn of the new year. Among the laws passed by the state lawmakers last year that became law Wednesday are ones related to out-of-state off-road vehicles, the length of driver license renewals, and holding two public offices at the same time.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Health announced Friday that it had selected companies to receive medical cannabis pharmacy licenses. Two of licensees have possible locations in St. George and Cedar City.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Washington City residents have contacted authorities after multiple homes, vehicles and pedestrians were hit with eggs by two teenagers in a dark-colored hatchback.

Marnie Abrahamson posted a picture to a number of Southern Utah Facebook groups showing the process of cleaning the eggs off of her son’s vehicle.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — First responders were dispatched to 771 N. Valley View Drive after a rear-end collision that caused a motorcyclist to sustain injuries.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News the motorcycle and an SUV were traveling south on Valley View Drive when the collision occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — When the state legislature convenes its general session later this month, one bill anticipated to be introduced will allow cities the ability to impose rent control.

Utah law currently prohibits cities from implementing rent control or a cap on the amount landlords can charge tenants “unless (they) have (the) express approval of the legislature.”

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.