Iron County Assessor represents Utah as part of First 36 Coalition in Rose Bowl Parade

First 36 Coalition float in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Ca., Jan 1, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Becki Bronson, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — In celebration of the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in 1920 with the 19th Amendment, Iron County Assessor Cindy Bulloch represented Utah in the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day.

Bulloch was in the parade as part of the First 36 Coalition, which recognizes the first 36 states that ratified the amendment. Bulloch, along with 35 other women leaders from their home states – including legislators, commissioners, mayors and more – dressed as pioneering women ancestors did in 1910.

The women walked in the parade to honor their “vision, hard work and powerful legacy in ensuring each human being, both men and women, had equal voice with the sacred right to vote,” Bulloch said in a press release.

Bulloch said she is proud to share ancestry with one of the local noted champions of women’s suffrage in Southern Utah: her great grandma Lillian Dalley from Summit.

“I walked with her in mind as I represented our incredible state,” Bulloch said. “We were the 17th state in the nation to ratify the 19th Amendment, but actually as a state we were one of the first three states in the entire nation to grant suffrage to women within our state, and we were the first state where a woman actually cast a ballot.”

Bulloch has been serving as the Iron County Assessor since 2011. She is an appraiser, and before being elected, she worked for many years as an appraiser for State Bank of Southern Utah. She also owns and operates a cattle ranch in Iron County with her husband, Jeff.

Bulloch has filed to run for a seat on the Iron County Commission for 2020.

