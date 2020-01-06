Failure to yield results in three-vehicle collision

Scene of a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Cross Hollow Road and Providence Center Drive, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A three-vehicle collision at a busy intersection Monday afternoon was the result of one of the drivers failing to yield on a left turn, according to police.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cross Hollow Road and Providence Center Drive.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said the driver of a white Chrysler minivan was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Providence Center Drive but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The minivan first struck a westbound Honda CRV, which then spun around and collided with a Dodge pickup truck that had also been heading west.

No serious injuries were reported. The female driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

Both the Chrysler and the Honda sustained significant damage and had to be towed from the scene. The Dodge pickup truck sustained relatively minor damage and was able to be driven away.

The female driver of the Chrysler minivan was cited for failure to yield, Pollock said.

Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately 30 minutes as emergency responders and tow truck operators worked to clear the scene.

