Florence Focht

June 3, 1930 — January 2, 2020

Florence V. Focht, 89, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 2, 2020. She was born June 3, 1930 in Rahway, New Jersey.

Florence is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard Focht; son, James Stinson; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.