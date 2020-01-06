Florence Focht

Written by Obituaries
January 6, 2020

June 3, 1930 — January 2, 2020

Florence V. Focht, 89, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 2, 2020. She was born June 3, 1930 in Rahway, New Jersey.

Florence is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard Focht; son, James Stinson; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!