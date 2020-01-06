Grady Clocks In: Getting fired up at The Car Factory in St. George

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For those looking for someone to help with their automotive repairs, one of the most important things is to find an honest mechanic that they can trust — a company with integrity.

“These guys got it,” Grady Sinclair said.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” Grady has been commissioned by The Car Factory in St. George, and for this job, he might actually get his hands dirty and finally work on a car.

Watch Grady get fired up on muscle cars at The Car Factory in this episode of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above.

At The Car Factory, they are more than just the average vehicle repair shop. Their team of professionals have the knowledge and experience to help care for a customer’s investment long into the future. Besides several services for general repair and maintenance, they also paint and do body restoration, detailing and partner with other companies like Rough Country, MHT and ATD to provide customers the latest aftermarket accessories.

According to the company’s website, they value “great customer service above all,” and co-owner Henry Moltzen, who performs most of the automotive repairs that come in, said they always make sure to get the problem fixed right the first time.

“We do a little bit of everything here,” Moltzen said. “Starting with the custom stuff, down to everyday oil changes.”

Owner Jay Espinoza said a lot of their mechanics are ASE certified, and he wasn’t sure that Grady would be able to cut it in the shop.

“Leverage. It’s all about leverage,” Grady said.

Did Grady have what it takes to wrench with the best mechanics of The Car Factory team?

Find out on the latest installment of “Grady Clocks In.”

  • The Car Factory | Address: 1680 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George | Telephone: 435-656-8111 | Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed weekends | Website.

