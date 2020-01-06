Ask a Local Expert: At what age should I get my first hearing evaluation?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Hearing loss, which affects over 50 million Americans, has been proven to have profound effects on a person’s emotional and physical well-being, but many are unsure when the appropriate age is to start getting evaluated.

Dr. Keith Darrow, who is the current director of audiology research at Intermountain Audiology, Chief Medical Officer for the Excellence in Audiology Network and the founder of the Hearing and Brain Centers, said people frequently tell him the last hearing test they received was in high school.

Darrow said it’s really important with hearing loss to catch it early and treat it early. Even mild hearing loss can develop into a major problem, because it can increase the risk of memory loss, cognitive decline and dementia by as much as 200%.

Darrow said there is one simple thing for a person to remember when it comes to scheduling a hearing test: ears and rears.

“You know what happens when you turn 50, right? The doctor recommends that you have that first colonoscopy,” he said. “Well I need you to know that it’s also the first time for you to get your hearing tested.”

At Intermountain Audiology’s hearing clinics in St. George, Hurricane, Cedar City and Richfield, they know that hearing loss affects everyone a little differently, and it’s important to know what lifestyle factors you and your family can focus on to help improve or maintain your cognitive health.

