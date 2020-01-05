Jeep rollover on Apex Mine Road sends two to the hospital

St. George Fire Department's Ladder 21 firetruck at scene of rescue near Dixie Sugarloaf Saturday, St. George, Utah, July 1, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in a remote area of Washington County, two female occupants were taken to the hospital after the Jeep they were riding in rolled over on Apex Mine Road, approximately three miles from Bloomington.

One of the injured is believed to have suffered a broken hand.

Three other occupants suffered only minor bumps and bruises in the accident said incident commander St. George Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hooper.

The ages of the occupants range from minor children to adults. Their exact residence is unavailable, but they are said to live in the immediate area.

The cause of the rollover is unknown, but the accident happened on a sharp turn on the dirt road which could have been a factor.

According to Hooper, the Jeep appeared to have rolled once. There were no ejections and everyone had been wearing their seat belt.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.