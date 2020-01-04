St. George, Cedar City among locations for medical cannabis pharmacies

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Health announced Friday that it had selected companies to receive medical cannabis pharmacy licenses. Two of licensees have possible locations in St. George and Cedar City.

The health department said the 10 companies it selected came from over 60 different companies that submitted more than 130 applications between them.

Six of the selected companies will receive a single license while the other four will receive two.

The companies selected to receive the pending medical cannabis pharmacy licenses are:

Selected for a single license:

Bloom Medicinals, Cedar City.

Curaleaf, Lindon.

Dragonfly Wellness, Salt Lake City.

Wholesome Therapy, West Bountiful.

Columbia Care, Springville.

Pure UT, Vernal.

Selected to receive two licenses:

Beehive’s Own, Salt Lake City and location to be announced, possibly in be in Box Elder, Morgan, or Rich County.

Deseret Wellness, Park City and Provo.

Justice Grown Utah, Salt Lake City, St. George.

True North of Utah, Logan and Ogden.

Eight of the locations may be open as early as March, while the other six possibly opening by July, according to the health department. Announcements regarding when each location may open will be made at a later date.

Seven of the companies are owned entirely or in part by Utah residents, the health department stated in the announcement.

Licenses were divided among four geographic regions to ensure statewide access to medical cannabis for patients. No applicant was permitted to be licensed to operate more than two medical cannabis pharmacies.

Medical cannabis pharmacy licensees will pay an annual fee of $50,000-$69,500 depending upon the type of license they received and the physical location of the pharmacy.

