Motorcyclist transported to hospital after colliding with SUV in St. George

Officials respond to a rear-end collision involving a motorcycle, St. George, Utah, Jan. 3, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — First responders were dispatched to 771 N. Valley View Drive after a rear-end collision that caused a motorcyclist to sustain injuries.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News the motorcycle and an SUV were traveling south on Valley View Drive when the collision occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the SUV slowed to make a right turn as the motorcyclist, who was traveling in the inside lane, told officials that another vehicle entered his lane of travel. In order to avoid being hit by the second vehicle, the motorcyclist moved into the outside lane, running into the back end of the turning SUV.

The rider’s leg was caught under the vehicle as first responders arrived on scene, and after getting out from under the vehicle, the motorcyclist told medical personnel that he was experiencing pain in his wrist.

No one was issued a citation, Atkin said, as there were no other witnesses to the collision.

“We don’t know for sure if there really was a car that pulled out in front of him (the rider) to make him do that evasive maneuver,” she said. “And they (the driver of the SUV) couldn’t have really done anything to avoid it, honestly.”

The rider was transported to the hospital for leg and wrist injuries.

