Authorities attempt to crack the case of serial eggers after slew of shelling incidents on New Year’s Eve

Sheldon Abrahamson details his vehicle after unidentified individuals threw eggs at it during his pizza delivery shift, St. George, Utah, Jan. 1, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Marnie Abrahamson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington City residents have contacted authorities after multiple homes, vehicles and pedestrians were hit with eggs by two teenagers in a dark-colored hatchback.

Marnie Abrahamson posted a picture to a number of Southern Utah Facebook groups showing the process of cleaning the eggs off of her son’s vehicle. Her son, Sheldon Abrahamson, told St. George News he was delivering pizzas on 3000 East near Staheli Family Farms when his vehicle was hit around 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Sheldon Abrahamson was sitting in his parked car after delivering pizza to a customer’s home when the eggs hit his passenger side door and window.

“At first, I thought there was something wrong with my engine because I heard this pop,” he said. “I looked to my right and there was just a splatter on my right passenger side window.”

Sheldon said he was angry and decided to follow the dark Subaru Hatchback that the eggs had come from. Throughout the pursuit, he said the vehicle ran a number of stop signs and drove recklessly to get away from him.

During the pursuit, Sheldon Abrahamson was on the phone with the St.George Police Department, reporting details of the incident and reading the license plate number to officials.

He stopped the pursuit after police had all of the information they needed, and just when the vehicle to came to a stop. He then watched a 5 foot, 10-inch tall, blonde-haired boy — about 17 years in age — exit the passenger side of the vehicle and run across a park. The driver, Sheldon Abrahamson said, continued, but he was satisfied with the result of obtaining details of the vehicle.

His mom posted pictures of the aftermath to Facebook, hoping to get more information on the individuals involved. That is when more victims stepped forward.

“I posted my pictures on yard sale sites from here to Hurricane,” Marnie Abrahamson said. “I had messages and people commenting with accounts from the same night.”

One family, she said, awoke to find their house splattered with eggs, but the sticky egg matter and yolks was the least of their worries. One of the family’s children is severely allergic to eggs and has anaphylactic reactions when coming into contact with the allergen.

Another message, she said, detailed a man whose work vehicle was hit and the eggs dripped on equipment kept in the bed of the truck.

Although most of the comments across all five pages have been mostly of support or sharing similar stories, some people have said this was just “kids being kids” and argued that it doesn’t warrant police involvement.

Sheldon Abrahamson argued the actions of these unidentified individuals have caused property damage and could have caused significant injury, as with the child who is allergic to eggs or a jogger who also came forward.

“I’m always down for a little tomfoolery, but when it comes to stuff that actually starts destroying people’s property or is a misdemeanor, it kind of pushes the limits of ‘they’re just being kids,’ in my opinion,” he said.

Sheldon Abrahamson said he is hoping authorities identify the individuals responsible. Although he doesn’t necessarily know if he will be pressing charges, he said he would like to see them take some responsibility for the damage to the paint on his car.

