InfoWest announces acquisition of AWI Networks

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah internet service provider InfoWest, Inc. announced Thursday the acquisition of AWI Networks, which has provided internet service to thousands of customers within the area of Washington and Iron counties for over two decades.

“We are proud to say that InfoWest has a long history of quality service and are confident customers will continue to have the same reliable and dependable internet they have come to expect,” Shawn Gubler, president of AWI Networks, said in a press release from InfoWest.

InfoWest President and CEO Kelly Nyberg was also complimentary of AWI Networks.

“They have done a fantastic job building and growing their wireless internet in Southern Utah,” Nyberg said. “By pooling our resources and expertise together we can achieve our main objective to provide the ultimate internet experience to every customer in our growing network.”

InfoWest anticipates the transition to integrate networks will be complete within the next few months.

“We are excited about the faster speeds, growing network footprint and increased reliability this expansion brings to our customers,” said Nyberg.

With this new acquisition, InfoWest will manage over 250 high-speed wireless internet tower locations across central and Southern Utah, Arizona and Southern Nevada. InfoWest will continue deploying the most advanced and reliable high-speed internet equipment to ensure its services are among the best in the nation, the press release stated.

For more information about InfoWest and the services they provide, go to the company’s website.

