Can’t talk? You can now text police from a big chunk of land near the Utah-Arizona border

Photo by itsarasak thithuekthak/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has announced it has expanded its 911 service to include text message capabilities.

Mohave County, Arizona, which has a huge chunk of land along the Utah-Arizona border, said in a statement that emergency texting capabilities will include unincorporated areas and Lake Havasu City. The cities of Kingman and Bullhead do not yet have the text message to 911 capability, the sheriff’s office said.

It could also prove beneficial to remote parts of the Arizona Strip south of St. George and Colorado City.

“Text to 911 provides significant benefits to citizens, especially in cases when the caller cannot communicate verbally. For example, text to 911 will be very useful to the approximately 34 million Americans who are hard of hearing, deaf, or speech impaired. Text to 911 could also help in situations when a crime is in progress; the caller is facing domestic violence abuse; the caller is injured and cannot speak; or other scenarios,” the agency said in a statement.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by REPORTER, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station