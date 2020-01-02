Dove Center receives $30,000 in grants from Allstate Foundation to support advocacy and education programs

Lindsey Boyer, executive director of Dove Center, accepts a $20,000 check from The Allstate Foundation with Shonie Christensen, Allstate agency owner and member of DOVE's board of directors, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the Dove Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For the fifth year in a row, the Allstate Foundation has awarded the Dove Center with multiple grants in support of the organization.

The Dove Center received $20,000 from the Allstate Foundation’s “Financial Empowerment” grant and $10,000 from the “Helping Hands” grant in 2019. Both grants help fund Dove’s advocacy and education programming, which includes financial empowerment education and financial goal setting in case management, life skills programming, age-appropriate life skills activities for children and youth, shelter, Erin’s House Transitional Housing program and much more.

“Dove has been fortunate to receive generous Allstate Foundation support, both in grant funds and educational materials/content to promote financial empowerment awareness,” Executive Director Lindsey Boyer said.

According to the Allstate Foundation’s Purple Purse program, 99% of all domestic violence cases include financial abuse. Through the funds from the “Financial Empowerment” grant, Dove is able to provide financial empowerment courses in which survivors are able to gain valuable skills, such as setting financial goals and managing their personal finances.

“Nationally, the domestic abuse statistics are 1 in 4, and in Utah, it’s 1 in 3,” said Allstate agency owner Shonie Christensen, who also sits on Dove’s board of directors. “This is obviously something that’s a major problem and it’s something that Allstate feels very, very strongly about – trying to get out and empower survivors.”

Boyer said both grants promote and reinforce Allstate agent service dedicated to local nonprofit providers, which helps encourage community service and supports board membership for organizations like Dove.

“Survivors and the organization benefit significantly from Shonie’s volunteer service and from the awareness education she provides for the cause and for the organization,” Boyer said. “I appreciate the leadership Shonie offers to the awareness needs of this work, giving a strong voice to the silence felt by far too many for far too long.”

