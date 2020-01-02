December 26, 2019

Craig Lee Meyocks passed away on Dec. 26, 2019. Craig is survived by his beloved wife Brenda, step-daughter Britt, daughters Jessica and Danielle, his mother Donna Meyocks, brother Mark (Renee), and sister Marci, in-laws Jean and Patricia Newville, sisters and brothers-in-law, Laura, Diana, Sheilah, Kevin, Kelly, Mindy, Glenn and Craig. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Meyocks, grandparents, Lawrence and Ida Floyd, Raymond and Charlotte Meyocks, his brother-in-law Dale Newville and Doug Gough, and his brother Brad Meyocks.

Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 380 N. Durphy St., Nauvoo, Illinois.

Memorial Service will be on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 380 N. Durphy St., Nauvoo, Illinois.

Please send flowers to Printy Funeral Home (www.printyfuneralhome.com) 720 Main St. Hamilton, IL, or donations to the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.