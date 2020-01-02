February 17, 1928 — December 29, 2019

AnnaDee Bay Packer, age 91, died peacefully at home in Ivins, Utah on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. AnnaDee was Born on Feb. 17, 1928, in Junction, Piute County, Utah to Ira Milton Bay and Josie Marguerette Barnson Bay. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, James Demar Packer, and sisters, Madeline Skousen, Dawn Freeland, and Jo Iris Homer. She is survived by her sister, Drusilla Huish, her brother, Francis Mac Bay, her sons, James David Packer (Paula Packer daughter-in-law), and Gregory Milton Packer (Angie Packer daughter-in-law), seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and 25 foster children.

If you looked up “adventurous” in the dictionary, AnnaDee’s picture would be there. She lived her life to the fullest, and she loved the people around her selflessly. AnnaDee had a gift for making everyone in her life feel important and valued. She willingly gave of her time and talents to make this world a better place. While she will be greatly missed by many, her memory will live on through all of the lives she touched.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ivins Chapel, 625 E. Center St., Ivins, Utah. A Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 3 from 5-7 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George. Interment will be at the Ivins City Cemetery, Ivins, Utah. Family and friends are invited to her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com