Cloud 9 Vapor opens third location; blows open doors on new store in Cedar City

Cloud 9 Vapor Cedar City location, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Cloud 9 Vapor, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With so many smokers attempting to quit and making the move from traditional cigarettes to vaping, Cloud 9 Vapor has decided to once again expand their services, recently opening their third location in Southern Utah.

Cedar City’s newest tobacco alternative store, Cloud 9 has joined forces with Go Vapors, located at 1390 S. Providence Drive, and store manager Anthony Fiack told St. George News that not only will they continue to carry the current line of Go Vapor e-liquids, but they have also expanded to carrying all the products offered by Cloud 9, giving the customer a massive selection from which to choose.

People are particular about their flavors and expect a quality selection, Fiack said. Cedar City customers were previously limited to about 42 flavors, but with this partnership with Cloud 9 and the addition of their custom flavors, that selection has almost tripled.

“We’re going to be able to provide better service to the customer,” he said, adding that Cloud 9 has built a great reputation in Southern Utah and Mesquite and that he expects the same reaction from customers in Cedar.

Building personal relationships is the most important thing for Fiack, and he guarantees that all of his staff will be friendly, helpful and good resources of information for customers hoping to find a better alternative to traditional tobacco. Cloud 9’s primary concern has always been helping the customer find the best product to serve their needs, rather than trying to force a sale.

“That’s always the goal,” he said. “We truly want our customers to be happy.”

As with Cloud 9’s other two locations, the Cedar City store will carry a wide variety of CBD products, including topical solutions such as lotions, body butters and balms, sublingual products, capsules, gummies and vapor products. What sets Cloud 9 apart from other CBD retailers is that they have a specific license to sell CBD vapor products, something which can’t be found at most other retailers.

Fiack said one of their most popular items so far has been the full-spectrum mouth drops because of the great health benefits.

“They’re full-spectrum instead of isolates, and with full-spectrum, you get the total benefit of the CBD not found in common CBD products,” he said.

Fiack said another awesome thing about their new location is the proximity to Interstate 15 for people traveling from places like Richfield or Beaver.

“They’ve been driving down to St. George every time they need e-liquid. Now we can save them 45 minutes.”

Although the name has changed, the new location still employs the same great staff, Fiack said, and as soon as the new year starts, they are planning to bring on a few more people. He said they are currently taking applications and that anyone interested in more information can call 435-586-8273.

This transition has been a lot of fun, Fiack said, and he expects 2020 to be a fantastic year.

“I’m excited for it.”

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Cloud 9 Vapor Cedar City | Address: 1390 S. Providence Drive, Cedar City, Utah | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Phone: 435-586-8273 |Facebook.

Cloud 9 Vapor Washington | Address: 1055 W. Red Cliffs Drive, Suite B, Washington, Utah | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m to 9 p.m; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m | Phone: 435-767-1301 | Website.

Cloud 9 Vapor Mesquite | Address: 114 N. Sandhill Blvd., Unit G, Mesquite, Nevada | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m to 9 p.m; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m | Phone: 702-703-4874 | Facebook.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.