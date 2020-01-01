Dixie Regional Medical Center welcomes first baby of the new decade, Mazikeen Williams

Mazikeen Williams, daughter of Sarah Susan and Wilford Williams, is the first baby born at Dixie Regional Medical Center in 2020, St. George, Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Baby New Year 2020, Mazikeen Williams, was welcomed into the new decade at the Dixie Regional Medical Center just four hours after the new year rang in.

Mazikeen, born at at 4:23 a.m., is the daughter of Sarah Susan and Wilford Williams, residents of Hildale, Utah, and was born as a healthy 6-pound, 18-inch baby.

“The care has been exceptional, and we are excited to take our new baby home,” Wilford Williams said in a release. “She is our third child and her birth was the easiest so far.”

DRMC presented the family with some Baby New Year gifts, including blankets, toys, sleepers and a $50 gift certificate to the hospital gift shop. There was also a set of onesies added to the gifts, provided by the family of Baby New Year 2017.

“It’s always exciting to welcome our first baby of the year,” Kim Postma, a charge nurse in the labor and delivery unit at Dixie Regional said. “We are happy to welcome Mazikeen and are excited for the family. They represent each of the families we will have the privilege to celebrate with in 2020.”

Mazikeen was the first baby born this decade at DRMC but 2,472 babies were born at the hospital in 2019.

