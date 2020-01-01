Segment of Brigham Road to close for roadwork

Stock image | Photo by Lightbook/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A segment of road in Bloomington is being closed for several weeks starting Thursday, according to authorities.
Brigham Road between 385 West and Sugar Leo Road will be closed off to thru traffic for road work, according to a Facebook post from the St. George Police Department posted Wednesday.
“If you need to pass through the work zone, expect delays and damaged road,” the post states.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.