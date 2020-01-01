TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
January 1, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | January 3 – January 5

Art                          

Education/enlightenment            

Entertainment                                

  • Friday, 8-10 p.m. | OTC’s New Year, New Time! | Admission: $7 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Bring 2020 | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Auditions – Jesus Christ Superstar | Admission: Free | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Family                                  

  • Friday, 11 a.m. to noon | Moms ‘n Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location:  Hurricane Library, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.

Foods/vendors/charity        

Music                         

  • Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, 7 p.m., through Saturday, midnight PST | New Years Eve (Tuesday) Through Sunday at Casablanca | Admission: No cover | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Live music – T3 at St George Elks Lodge | Admission: No cover | Location: St. George.
  • Friday, 8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Riverhouse Band | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social                  

  • Sunday, 8 p.m. PST | Most Wanted | Admission: No cover| Location: 100 Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.

Outdoor/active/sporting            

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews 

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!