TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Weekend events | January 3 – January 5
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Expressions of a Creative Life: A Retrospective of Art by Barry Scharf | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | “SMALLS” A Featured Exhibit of Watercolors at Gallery 35 | Admission: Free | Location: Difiore Center for the Arts, 35 Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Leviathan: Elegy for Ice | Admission: Free| Location: 13 S. West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | St George – Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Spirit Warrior – Invoking the Power of New Beginnings | Admission: $150 | Location: Chez Debi, 415 N. State St., No. 102, Hurricane.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | OTC’s New Year, New Time! | Admission: $7 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Bring 2020 | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Auditions – Jesus Christ Superstar | Admission: Free | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 11 a.m. to noon | Moms ‘n Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Library, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | The Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo | Admission: $3-8 | Location: Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, 7 p.m., through Saturday, midnight PST | New Years Eve (Tuesday) Through Sunday at Casablanca | Admission: No cover | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Live music – T3 at St George Elks Lodge | Admission: No cover | Location: St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Riverhouse Band | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Sunday, 8 p.m. PST | Most Wanted | Admission: No cover| Location: 100 Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 5:30 p.m. | DSU Women’s Basketball vs UCCS | Admission: Various | Location: DSU, 225 s. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Basketball – Enterprise | Admission: Free | Location: 565 S. 200 East, Enterprise.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST | Little BIG Dog Trail Run | Admission: Various | Location: Kershaw–Ryan State Park
Eccles, Nevada.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Future Stars 8th Grade Allstar Game | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Kanab Mixed (Men’s & Women’s) Tennis | Admission: Free | Location: 26 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Tai Chi | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, noon | Ride the Southwest | Admission: Free | Location: Washington.
- Saturday, 12:30 p.m. | Freshman Rising Stars Allstar Game | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Southern Utah Men’s Basketball vs Montana State | Admission: Various | Location: 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Senior Showcase Allstar Game | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.
- Sunday, 1-3 p.m. | Beginner Friendly AcroYoga Washing Machine Workshop | Admission: $25 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
