SC Broadband bringing fiber optic internet to Cedar City

Stock image | Photo by Fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — SC Broadband, a division of South Central Communications, has announced it will be undertaking a new project to deliver fiber optic internet service to residents of Cedar City.

The main portion of construction on SC Broadband’s new fiber network — which will be capable of providing speeds of 1,000 Mbps — is slated to begin in early January.

In a press release, SC Broadband Director of Operations Luke Geddes said the company regularly receives requests from Cedar City residents to provide service to homes.

“We heard from many potential customers and officials in Cedar City, with all of them expressing a desire for us to deliver fiber optics and residential Internet service,” he said. “You asked, so now we’re making Fiber Gig Internet in Cedar a reality.”

SC Broadband says it will customize each home network to maximize the service’s Wi-Fi connection.

“Regardless of how you use the Internet, our promise is to deliver the best experience possible to each customer and every device within the home. High-Speed Internet is the backbone of modern life and we’re excited to bring this new technology and superior experience to Cedar City,” CEO Michael East said in the press release.

SC Broadband is offering customers who sign up in 2020 an introductory price of $45 per month for the first year. After the introduction period, service will cost $65 per month.

A majority of construction in Cedar City is scheduled to be complete in 2020, with SC Broadband estimating that it will pass 11,000 homes with fiber during the year. Construction crews will be working in phases through the city, and teams of SC Broadband employees will soon be visiting neighborhoods to consult with residents, explain the process and take orders for service.

To sign up for service or to inquire when fiber construction starts in your area, Cedar City residents can visit SCBroadband.com or call 435-263-0000.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.