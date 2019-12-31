Mesquite Police increase DUI enforcement for New Year’s as part of Nevada’s ‘Joining Forces’ campaign

Mesquite Police Department vehicle, Mesquite, Nev., Aug. 9, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — As Mesquite residents and visitors make plans to celebrate the New Year, the Mesquite Police Department and other Nevada law enforcement are asking that those plans include viable alternatives to driving under the influence.

“Whether it’s a designated driver or public transportation, everyone should make sure they have alternatives in place to avoid any chance of making a bad decision that could lead to unnecessary tragedy,” the Mesquite Police Department said in a press release.

As part of efforts to increase traffic safety and reduce driving under the influence during the holidays, police are participating in a statewide “Joining Forces” campaign to heighten enforcement of DUI violations and increase awareness of the dangers of DUI.

From Tuesday through Friday, the Mesquite Police Department will designate extra officers specifically to look for drivers under the influence. Funding for these extra patrols is made possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving, according to the press release.

