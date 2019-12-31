Reportedly distracted driver jumps curb onto sidewalk, strikes cinder block wall

ST. GEORGE — Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a reportedly distracted driver on the morning of New Year’s Eve.

St. George Police Officer Jeramie Thompson said law enforcement officers and fire crews arrived at the intersection of 2480 East and 450 North just before 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a gray Volkswagen Beetle resting against the cinder block wall separating the street from a home’s backyard.

Thompson said the vehicle, which had been traveling west on 450 North, exited the roadway onto the left side as the driver was potentially distracted. The driver drove up onto the curb and over the sidewalk before striking the wall.

The wall remained standing, although gravel, soil, large rocks and vegetation from the curb were displaced onto the sidewalk and street.

With temperatures in Southern Utah reaching below freezing almost every night, besides paying attention to the road, Thompson said the best way drivers can ensure they safely make it to their morning destinations is by taking the time to defrost their vehicles.

“Wear your seat belt,” Thompson said. “Make sure your windows are defrosted before you leave.”

St. George Police will be issuing the driver a citation, Thompson said, but he was unable to provide additional detail as the investigation is still ongoing.

Airbags in the Beetle deployed during the incident, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Gold Cross Ambulance transported the driver to Dixie Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

