Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 28-29.

ST. GEORGE — The Officer of the Medical Examiner has begun the process of identifying skeletal remains discovered in Cedar City.

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Transportation said it has closed parts of state Route 143 in the Brian Head area because of snow and ice covering the roads.

ST. GEORGE — Civilians helped come to the rescue of a family of four after officials say an all-terrain vehicle rolled onto its driver’s side in Sand Hollow State Park. The driver had been pinned inside the vehicle.

WASHINGTON CITY — First responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision after a driver struck a parked truck.

FEATURE — Millennials are defined as adults between the ages of 23-38 years old, and according to some recent studies, Utah is the best state in the country for this age group.

The state of Utah has the largest population of Millennials in the country, where that age group represents 23% of the state — approximately 726,000 people.

