January 18, 1936 — December 24, 2019

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019, Fred Rushton Leavitt, 83, passed away in St. George, Utah from the challenges of this life into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on Jan. 18, 1936, to Laman Pulsipher and Donna Rushton Leavitt. He was their youngest of five children.

Fred graduated from Las Vegas High School, where he excelled in football in 1954, achieving All American status and graduated from Brigham Young University, where he played varsity football, graduating with a degree in accounting in 1960.

In 1959, he married his best friend and love of his life, Laurel Ann Borgquist “Lolly” in the Los Angeles Temple. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They had four beloved children: Stacy (Neal) Hart, Fred Rush (Trina) Leavitt, Stan (Karen) Leavitt and Shannon (Christian) Hildebrandt. His children brought him great joy.

Fred was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of his life, serving in many positions including a mission in Western Canada, Ward Missionary, Stake Missionary in Northridge, California, a Regional mission, with his wife, LDS Employment in the San Fernando California Mission, a mission together in the West Indies from 2006-2007, followed by two years as a Transient Bishop in St. George, Utah. They lived in California for many years, serving as Bishop, more than once, Chatsworth California Stake Presidency, in addition to many other callings.

In his later years, he became very interested in genealogy and did the research and work for thousands of relatives, in addition to completing his life history. Many will bless his name.

His legacy is one of Christ-like service, his love of family, his love of others and his undeviating faith in Jesus Christ.

Fred is survived by his wife, Laurel; four children; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Barnard; sisters-in-law: Theresa (Legrand) Leavitt, Cheryl (John) Gealta; and brother-in-law, D. Thomas (Leslie) Borgquist; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives, that honor his name. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Legrand Leavitt; and sisters, Donna Jean Buttle Heath and Bonnie Lou Ford.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Sunset Stake Center, 82 N. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.