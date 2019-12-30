Allen ‘Tex’ Dale Neathery

November 9th, 1935 — December 26, 2019

Allen Dale Neathery, 84, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away Dec. 26, 2019, in St. George, Utah from aspiration pneumonia after a fall and surgery to repair a broken hip. Born Nov. 9, 1935, in Gainesville, Texas to Chester and Bonnie Wheeler Neathery.

Allen was raised in Gainesville, Texas, after graduating high school, he enlisted in the Marines, and was stationed in Camp Pendleton, California. After leaving the military he lived in San Diego, where he met his sweetheart, Helga Wesemann, they were married on Nov. 10, 1957, in Yuma, Arizona, and they moved to Salt Lake City in 1961. He was in the self-service gas station business before he went to work for Sears Roebuck & Co, in 1973. He retired from Sears after 26 years, and two years later they relocated to St. George, Utah. He enjoyed golfing, whether playing, or watching on TV. They enjoyed going to Mesquite, Nevada. He was a season ticket holder for the Salt Lake Golden Eagles in the 1980s. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their activities. In his younger years he enjoyed cooking.

Survived by wife, Helga and his two children; Daughter Tammy Denver, Colorado, Jeff (Kellie), South Jordan, Utah, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren

Proceeded in death by his daughter Lori Ann, Sons Gordon Dale, James Allen, who welcomed him home with open arms, his father, mother, sister and brother.

Special thanks to the, Emergency Dept, ICU, and their staff at Intermountain Healthcare in St. George for their compassionate and excellent care.

You will be missed a great deal by your family. We hope you are enjoying your glorious reunion with your children. There is no end to our grief journey, because there is no end to our love for you.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his favorite charity, St. Jude Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222 for condolences and full obituary visit website www.pineviewmortuary.com.