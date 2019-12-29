Local schools rise to occasion at Hodson Cancer Classic basketball tourney

Left image of Cedar guard Logann Laws vs. Tooele. Right image of Canyon View guard Trevor Farrow. 11th annual Hodson Cancer Classic, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 26-28, 2019 | Photos by Jeff Richards and Dave Larson, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Basketball teams from two dozen high schools gathered in Cedar City starting the day after Christmas, for the 11th annual Hodson Cancer Classic.

The three-day invitational tournament was staged at the main and auxiliary gyms at Canyon View and Cedar City high schools, with some additional sub-varsity contests also taking place at Canyon View Middle School.

More than 100 games were staged over the three-day event, including 33 varsity games and some 73 sub-varsity contests.

Two of the varsity teams from the host schools, the Canyon View boys and the Cedar High girls, each went 3-0 during the tournament. Also going undefeated in varsity action was the Hurricane boys team from Region 9. Meanwhile, the Cedar High boys went 2-1, as did Parowan’s boys team. The Canyon View girls went 1-2 in their three varsity contests. See below for a complete listing of all varsity game scores, along with short recaps and photos of selected contests. Additionally, the gallery at the bottom of the story includes dozens of photos from approximately 10 different contests.

The Hodson Cancer Classic, which raises money for local cancer patients and their families, is named for Steve Hodson, who coached basketball at both Cedar City and Canyon View high schools — winning two state titles at each school — in addition to coaching stints at Southern Utah University. Hodson died in 2008 after battling cancer for several years, but his legacy event continues to help others. This year’s beneficiaries are Laycee Johnson, Ian Keyes and Stephanie Hulet. They and their families will be presented with donation checks during the halftime of the Cedar vs. Canyon View boys basketball game at Canyon View on Jan. 14.

Another popular highlight of the three-day tournament was the 3-point shootout and slam dunk competition held Friday night at Canyon View High. Grantsville guard Ashlee Edwards and Stansbury center Payton Gaillard were the winners of the 3-point shooting contest, while Stansbury point guard Jaden Jenkins won the slam dunk title for the second year in a row.

Thursday’s varsity girls games

Grantsville 65, Canyon View 53

At Canyon View, the Cowboys broke open a close game by outscoring the Lady Falcons 23-11 during the final quarter. Maison White scored 32 points and teammate Ashlee Edwards added 22 to account for the bulk of Grantsville’s scoring. Canyon View was led by Ashlyn Banks, who had 18 points and 16 rebounds. Also getting a double-double for the Falcons was Harlee Nicoll, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Addison Newman added 14 points, three assists and three steals for the Falcons.

Cedar 88, Tooele 38

At Cedar High, the Reds scored the first 10 points of the game and cruised to a 50-point win over the Tooele Buffaloes. Samantha Johnston led Cedar with 19 points, while Mayci Torgerson added 18. Also scoring in double figures for Cedar were Japrix Weaver, who had 12, and Logann Laws and Abby Davis, who each finished with 10.

Stansbury 52, Hurricane 38

At Canyon View, the Stallions used a big second quarter to pull away from the Tigers. Ainsley Thurber’s 13 points led Stansbury, while Haley Chesley led Hurricane with 10 points.

Bryce Valley 53, Utah Military Academy Camp Williams 9

At Canyon View, Bryce Valley opened up a 32-2 lead by halftime and rolled to an easy win over UMA.

San Juan 50, Ogden 27

At Cedar High, the Broncos defeated Ogden.

Thursday’s varsity boys games

Canyon View 76, San Juan 49

At Canyon View, the Falcons scored 25 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Broncos. Jaxon Jorgenson’s 23 points led all scorers, while teammate Trevor Farrow added 18 points for Canyon View. The sharpshooting Falcons made 10 3-pointers as a team.

Cedar 67, Uintah 43

At Cedar High, the Reds outscored the Uintah Utes 20-10 during the third quarter to extend their lead for good. Dallin Grant led Cedar’s balanced scoring attack with 17 points. Teammate Gaige Savage added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Treyton Tebbs added 12 points.

Hurricane 61, South Sevier 36

At Canyon View, the Hurricane Tigers used a strong second half to defeat the South Sevier Rams. Bryce Thomas led the Tigers with 20 points, while Daxton Dayley added 12.

Grand 79, American Preparatory Academy West Valley 53

The Grand County Red Devils, paced by Luke Williams’ 22 points, rolled to a double-digit win over APA at Cedar High on Thursday.

Stansbury 46, Parowan 36

At Canyon View, the Stansbury Stallions outlasted Parowan, with Jaden Jenkins leading the way with 12 points.

Rowland Hall 61, Utah Military Academy Camp Williams 48

In the first varsity game staged at the Cedar High main gym on Thursday afternoon, Rowland Hall picked up a double-digit win over UMA.

Friday’s varsity girls games

Enterprise 55, Canyon View 49

Canyon View 57, Tooele 47

After losing a tight game to Enterprise on Friday morning, the Canyon View Falcons bounced back to defeat Tooele that same evening. Both games were played on Canyon View’s home court, although the Falcons wore their dark jerseys as the designated visiting team both times. Against Enterprise, the Falcons led for much of the first half, but the Wolves went on an 18-3 run during the third period and Canyon View was unable to recover. Canyon View’s Ashlyn Banks and Harlee Nicoll scored 16 points apiece to lead all scorers, while Enterprise’s Noah Moyle scored 15 to lead the Wolves. In the Tooele game, Banks scored 18 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Falcons withstood a second-half rally by the Buffaloes. Addison Newman added 17 points for Canyon View, which converted 11-of-16 free throws during the contest. “We needed that win,” Canyon View head coach Jaycee Barnhurst said afterward.

Enterprise 42, Bryce Valley 27

At Canyon View, the Enterprise Wolves won their second game of the day, defeating Bryce Valley 42-27 Friday afternoon. Averie Staheli led the Wolves with 11 points.

Cedar 89, Ogden 31

At Cedar High, wearing their away maroon jerseys, the Reds jumped out to an early double-digit lead and went on to blow out the Ogden Tigers by 58 points. Capitalizing on numerous missed shots and turnovers by Ogden, Cedar led 30-12 after one quarter and 52-20 at the half. Mayci Torgerson led the Reds with 22 points, while Japrix Weaver added 19. Eleven different players scored for Cedar.

Grantsville 54, Hurricane 46

At Cedar High, the Hurricane Lady Tigers held a slim 22-20 halftime lead but couldn’t keep up with Grantsville sharpshooters Maison White and Ashlee Edwards, who finished with 21 points apiece. The Lady Tigers were paced by Brooke Thomas and Kandalyn Hinton, who each scored 15.

Stansbury 57, San Juan 48

At Cedar High School Friday afternoon, the Stansbury Lady Stallions outlasted San Juan by nine points.

Friday’s varsity boys games

Canyon View 48, Rowland Hall 37

In a defensive battle Friday night, the Canyon View Falcons defeated Rowland Hall. The game was close for the first three quarters, but Canyon View outscored the Winged Lions 15-7 during the final period to put the game away. The Falcons scored 33 of their 48 total points by making 11 3-pointers, with six different players draining at least one. Trevor Farrow led Canyon View with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Stansbury 56, Cedar 43

At Cedar, the Reds used a 7-0 run at the end of the second quarter to build a 28-19 halftime lead over Stansbury. However, the Stallions quickly erased that deficit, thanks to an 8-0 run to start the third quarter. Cedar ended up with just four points during the third period as the Stallions extended their lead and went on to win by 13 points. Payton Gaillard and Peyton Thevenot each scored 14 for Stansbury, including four 3-pointers apiece. Cedar was led by Treyton Tebbs, who finished with 13 points.

Hurricane 54, San Juan 47

At Cedar, the Hurricane Tigers jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter and held on to defeat San Juan 54-47.

South Sevier 55, American Preparatory Academy West Valley 37

At Cedar, the South Sevier Rams defeated APA by 18 points.

Parowan 60, Uintah 40

At Canyon View, the Parowan Rams went on a 23-5 run to start the game and eventually beat the Uintah Utes by 20. Krue Stubbs led the Rams with 19 points and seven rebounds, while teammate Max Topham added 15 points and seven boards.

Grand 69, Utah Military Academy Camp Williams 58

At Canyon View, the Grand Red Devils, led by center Kaine Allred’s 23 points, defeated UMA by 11. Eli Hazlett added 19 points for Grand, including five 3-pointers.

Saturday’s varsity girls games

Cedar 72, Stansbury 38

At Cedar, the Lady Reds employed their signature defense to once again build a sizable lead early in the game. Although Cedar led 21-4 at the end of the first quarter, the second quarter was played evenly, with each team scoring 13 points to make it 34-17 at the half. Cedar managed to stay ahead by roughly double the amount of the Stallions’ score total throughout the second half, even after the reserve players took over. Japrix Weaver led Cedar with 22 points, while Mayci Torgerson added 16.

San Juan 37, Bryce Valley 34

At Cedar, the San Juan Lady Broncos outscored Bryce Valley down the stretch to emerge with a three-point win. Brittany Grover and Madison Palmer each scored 8 points for San Juan, while Brooklyn Syrett led the Mustangs with 14 points.

Tooele 59, Utah Military Academy Camp Williams 4

At Cedar High, the Tooele Lady Buffaloes scored the first 41 points of the game, eventually defeating UMA 59-4. Tooele held the Marauders to just one field goal and one free throw during the contest.

Grantsville 61, Enterprise 56

At Canyon View, Grantsville trailed for much of the first three quarters before outscoring the Enterprise Lady Wolves 32-18 in the final period to earn the five-point victory. Ashlee Edwards led the Lady Cowboys with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, while Noah Moyle and Sofie Shurtliff each scored 14 for Enterprise.

Saturday’s boys varsity games

Cedar 60, South Sevier 43

At Cedar High, the host Reds came on strong against South Sevier, building a 12-2 lead in the first quarter and extending the margin to 36-10 by halftime. The Rams rallied late in the second half but still ended up losing by 17, despite a 20-point effort by Brandt Williams. Cedar’s balanced scoring was led by Treyton Tebbs and Luke Armstrong, who each had 12 points. Dallin Grant scored 11 for the Reds and Gaige Savage added 10.

Canyon View 76, Uintah 43

At Canyon View, the Falcons built an early lead against Uintah and were never seriously threatened. Trevor Farrow led Canyon View with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Jaxon Jorgenson added 16 and Cody Spencer contributed 14 for the Falcons.

Hurricane 49, Stansbury 46

At Cedar, the Hurricane Tigers made four free throws down the stretch to defeat the Stansbury Stallions by three points. Stansbury had broken a third-quarter tie to pull ahead by as many as five midway through the fourth period, when the Stallions led 43-38. Hurricane then went on a 5-1 run to pull within one with 3:05 remaining. During the final minute, right after Stansbury missed two free throws, Bryce Thomas made two free throws to put the Tigers ahead by one. The Stallions then came up empty on their next possession, after which Hurricane’s Daxton Dayley also nailed both FT attempts on a one-and-one.situation, putting the Tigers up 49-46. That ended up being the final, as Stansbury’s last-ditch attempts to tie the game fell short. Dayley’s 16 points led the Tigers, while Thomas finished with 14.

Parowan 61, Grand 38

At Canyon View, the Parowan Rams picked up their second win of the tournament with a convincing victory over the Grand County Red Devils. Krue Stubbs scored 21 to lead the Rams, while Shaydon Benson added 18. Grand was led by Ryelan Jones’ 10 points, as all of the other Red Devil starters were held to 6 or fewer points apiece.

American Preparatory Academy West Valley 66, Utah Military Academy Camp Williams 62

In a battle of two charter schools that were both looking for their first tournament win, APA prevailed by four points at Canyon View Saturday evening.

San Juan 57, Rowland Hall 44

At Cedar High, the San Juan Broncos outscored Rowland Hall 22-10 during the fourth quarter to post a 13-point victory.

