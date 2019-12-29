Southern Utah University receives honors for community programs

Travelers toured the historical sites, museums, and even had the option to trek to Machu Picchu in June 2018 with SUU Community on the Go, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Las Vegas Valley Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America recognized Southern Utah University for its work in the local community and public relations at the 2019 Public Relations Society of America Awards.

The SUU Community and Academic Enrichment office was recognized along with some of the biggest public relations operations in southern Nevada, northern Arizona and Southern Utah on Nov. 7 in Las Vegas.

During the awards ceremony, the judges specifically recognized the SUU Community Education and Community on the Go Travel programs, according the a press release from the university. The SUU CAE programs are designed to enrich the lives of others in the Southern Utah community and to equip working adults with professional advantage.

SUU was awarded the highly coveted PRSA Pinnacle Award in Community Relations. Their public relations campaign — entitled “Be Wise. Keep Learning. SUU Community Programs Year One” — detailed the university’s unique community, leadership and professional development programs as well as the team’s work promoting and staffing Road Creek Inn, SUU’s “University of the Parks” field station near Capitol Reef National Park.

Executive director Melynda Thorpe and assistant director Susie Knudsen later accepted another Pinnacle Award, the highest award presented by PRSA Las Vegas, in the category of Integrated Communications.

“We are thrilled to see so many community members engaging with SUU through our adult learning programs,” vice president of alumni and community relations Mindy Benson said. “Helping community members gain a professional advantage, and meeting their social and lifelong learning interests — that is what we get excited about here at SUU.”

Since the program’s launch in 2018, SUU Community Education has offered more than 150 community education classes with 2,106 registrations by local residents in non-credit based subjects such as art, cooking, hiking, recreation, social dancing, soap making, interior design and more.

