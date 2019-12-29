Juveniles discover body in Cedar City

Cedar City Police vehicle, Cedar City, Utah, April 27, 2019 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Officer of the Medical Examiner has begun the process of identifying skeletal remains discovered in Cedar City.

Cedar City Police Department, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner recovered the skeletal remains Sunday morning, Cedar City Police Lt. Jimmy Roden said in a press release posted Sunday afternoon.

According to the release, two juvenile boys discovered the body in a storm drain under Interstate 15 on Saturday and immediately reported the incident to their parents. The boys’ families contacted police.

Cedar City police reported Sunday that the body was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

Officials were unavailable for further comment, but announced more information would be available following a completed autopsy by the medical examiner.

