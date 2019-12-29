Driver collides with parked pickup pushing it into fence, tree, fire hydrant

WASHINGTON CITY — First responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision after a driver struck a parked truck.

Officers responded to Buena Vista Boulevard and Cactus Lane just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Washington City Police Sgt. Laynce Bartruff said a black Lincoln LS V8 was traveling south on Cactus Lane when it struck the rear end of a parked Dodge 2500 pickup truck.

The force of the collision caused the pickup to move onto the curb and into the fence of an apartment complex. After breaking through the fence, the truck hit a fire hydrant before coming to a stop as it struck a tree.

Officers went to the complex’s manager for help in identifying the truck’s owner, who was not present at the time of the accident.

A witness told St. George News she was in her home when the collision occurred and had initially believed that someone had struck the dumpster. When she came out, she was greeted by the truck resting on the apartment complex lawn.

The driver of the Lincoln was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center as a precaution, Bartruff said. Officers will be issuing the driver a citation but were unable to provide additional details as the incident is still under investigation.

Bartruff added that although this was “a freak accident,” drivers need to “slow down and watch.” In the mornings, roads can become slick with ice and water.

