Traffic alert: Closures on State Route 143 in Brian Head because of snow

A UDOT snowplow clears state Route 148, undated. | Photo courtesy National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Traffic said it has closed parts of State Route 143 in the Brian Head area because of snow and ice covering the roads.

SR-143 is closed in both directions. The eastbound side is closed at mile post 18 two miles south of Brian Head, wile the westbound side is closed from mile post 28, which is 12 miles to the southeast of Brian Head.

Snow plows and sand trucks have been called out. UDOT estimates it may be up to 11 hours before the roads are opened again, and motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

