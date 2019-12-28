New Year will get off to a fast start with annual St. George Half Marathon

Runners take on a previous St. George Half-Marathon in an undated photo. The 38th Annual St. George Half-Marathon will take place on Jan. 18. | Photo by City of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The longest running 13.1-mile race in Southern Utah returns, filled with passionate runners, gorgeous views and mild winter temperatures in the 38th annual St. George Half Marathon presented by Altra. This spectator-friendly race begins and ends in front of the Dixie Convention Center on Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.

“For nearly four decades, runners flee the winter chill to come to the St. George Half,” said Aaron Metler of St. George Races. “This is a USA Track & Field certified race in the middle of January. The typical high temperature for St. George that day is about 55 — perfect running weather.”

Metler said that in most years, approximately 80% of the competitors hail from outside Southern Utah, including a high percentage from the Wasatch Front. He’s expecting approximately 1,500 participants.

Those seeking a less physically taxing experience can participate in the 5-kilometer race at 9:15 a.m. The kids’ Fun Run Walk’n Roll begins at 11 a.m. and includes distances of 1-mile, ½ mile and 200 meters.

“Come enjoy the only place in Utah where you can run in shorts in January with a beautiful course looping the red rocks and Virgin River trail,” Metler said. “There are race distances for everybody.”

The half-marathon will cause street closures throughout St. George on Jan. 18 including parts of Convention Center Drive, Riverside Drive and 1670 South. For a complete list of street closures and partial street closures, click here.

Festivities begin Friday, Jan. 17 with the race expo, set for 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dixie Center. There will be food, vendors and members of the health and fitness industry on site. Race participants will pick up their packets and there will be an opportunity for late registration to some of the events.

Race registration includes a T-shirt, finisher medal, chip timing and post-race refreshments. Awards will be given out three-deep in each five-year age category for men and women. All half-marathon, 5K and Fun Run Walk n’ Roll Finishers will receive a medal upon completion.

“All ages of runners and walkers both in our community and from outside our region are welcomed,” added Metler. “We had participants from 26 different states last year.”

For more information or to sign up for the race, go here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.